IMC Chicago LLC Takes $6.58 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.65.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

