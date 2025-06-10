SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Sells 705 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS VUSB opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.69.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

