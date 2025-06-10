First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 2,259 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,136,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,213,699,000 after acquiring an additional 370,705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,704,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,979,695,000 after purchasing an additional 414,710 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after buying an additional 1,484,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,895,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,373,964,000 after buying an additional 268,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.49. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

