SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys 47,249 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 393,741.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,261 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 47,249 shares during the quarter. UMB Financial comprises approximately 0.8% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 125,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $105.89 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $129.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.75.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $563.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.79 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $550,995.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,417,490.45. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

