West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

West Paces Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.0%

EFA opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

