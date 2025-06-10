Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 671 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,383 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.6% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $47,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after buying an additional 1,924,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after acquiring an additional 856,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Netflix by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $870,752,000 after acquiring an additional 743,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,149.91.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,224.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,262.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,093.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $991.46. The firm has a market cap of $521.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,972,180. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

