Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 16,739 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,739 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFRA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 3.9%

IFRA opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.