Crescent Sterling Ltd. Raises Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.4% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,436,000 after buying an additional 1,228,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,835,000 after purchasing an additional 573,881 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,169,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,390,000 after purchasing an additional 269,180 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY opened at $559.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.92. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

