Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $19,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 114.9% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.5%

LLY stock opened at $773.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $769.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

