Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 198,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

