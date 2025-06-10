Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Holdings Lifted by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 22,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.3%

STWD stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $418.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 202.11%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

