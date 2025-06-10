Shira Ridge Wealth Management Sells 249 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JIRE. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,197.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.35. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $70.17. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.86.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.