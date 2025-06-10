Walker Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Walker Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,079,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPG opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $86.61.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

