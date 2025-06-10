Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3195 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.