Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 432 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 472,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,745,960,000 after buying an additional 993,833 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $225.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.72 and its 200 day moving average is $241.40. The firm has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

