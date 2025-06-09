NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Increased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.16 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

