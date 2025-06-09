Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Acquires 120,808 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 248.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,808 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO stock opened at $74.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $335.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.38. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

