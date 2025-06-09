Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $328,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,835,000 after buying an additional 573,881 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,169,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,390,000 after buying an additional 269,180 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $558.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $527.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.28.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
