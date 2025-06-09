Cabot Wellington LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cabot Wellington LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 21.7% of Cabot Wellington LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cabot Wellington LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $58,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 19.6%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $83.45 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $83.66. The company has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average of $75.37.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

