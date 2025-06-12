Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,807 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

