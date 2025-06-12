Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 36,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 19,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $225.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $145.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

