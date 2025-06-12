Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 499.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

