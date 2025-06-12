Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA opened at $123.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.48 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.01.

Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

