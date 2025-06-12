Noble Wealth Management PBC Acquires 2,000 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

