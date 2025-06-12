iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Noble Wealth Management PBC’s 4th Largest Position

Noble Wealth Management PBC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Noble Wealth Management PBC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Noble Wealth Management PBC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.52. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.