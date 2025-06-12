iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Noble Wealth Management PBC’s 4th Largest Position

Noble Wealth Management PBC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Noble Wealth Management PBC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Noble Wealth Management PBC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.52. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
