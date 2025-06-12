iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Flywheel Private Wealth LLC

Flywheel Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,591,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $604.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $565.90 and a 200-day moving average of $583.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $593.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

