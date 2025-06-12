MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,948 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VEU stock opened at $66.69 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.