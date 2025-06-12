Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $272.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

