iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Holdings Lifted by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 444,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the quarter. iShares CMBS ETF accounts for 3.4% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $21,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 572.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $49.18.

iShares CMBS ETF Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.