Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Director Sylvia Ann Stein Sells 4,108 Shares

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) Director Sylvia Ann Stein sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $41,162.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,901 shares in the company, valued at $99,208.02. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Luxfer Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE LXFR opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $329.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after buying an additional 603,954 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,759,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after buying an additional 135,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after buying an additional 21,797 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,265,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 65,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 785,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 115,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

