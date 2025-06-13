Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 1,360,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 681,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Ascent Resources Trading Down 12.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99.

Get Ascent Resources alerts:

Ascent Resources (LON:AST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX (114.49) (($1.56)) EPS for the quarter. Ascent Resources had a negative net margin of 3,901.89% and a positive return on equity of 432.64%.

Ascent Resources Company Profile

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.