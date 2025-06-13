Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Short Interest Update

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,000 shares, a growth of 1,419.9% from the May 15th total of 27,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 469,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Brooge Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BROG opened at $2.67 on Friday. Brooge Energy has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.
Brooge Energy Company Profile
