Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Short Interest Update

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,000 shares, a growth of 1,419.9% from the May 15th total of 27,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 469,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BROG opened at $2.67 on Friday. Brooge Energy has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

