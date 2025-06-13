Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,300 shares, a growth of 148.5% from the May 15th total of 220,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.52 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0693 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 62,639,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,395 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $103,958,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,750,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,785.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,029,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 993,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,026,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,522,000 after purchasing an additional 863,551 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

