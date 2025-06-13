Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.63.

ADI opened at $232.12 on Friday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $247.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,907.41. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,956 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,755,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 22,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Analog Devices by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 25,460.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

