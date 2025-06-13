19,100 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TTD stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.31. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 90.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.41.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. The trade was a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Trade Desk from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
