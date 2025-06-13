19,100 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.31. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 90.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. The trade was a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Trade Desk from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

