Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.45, but opened at $21.00. Bilibili shares last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 3,400,743 shares changing hands.

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bilibili to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bilibili by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 16.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bilibili by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

