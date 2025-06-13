Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Short Interest Down 71.4% in May

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CAFG opened at $24.35 on Friday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68.
Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.0091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF
Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile
The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.
