Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $226.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

