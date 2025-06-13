Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Increases By 870.6%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 870.6% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Bio-Path Stock Up 11.6%

About Bio-Path

Shares of BPTH opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

