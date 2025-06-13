RMR Wealth Builders Sells 713 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $225.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.59 and a 200 day moving average of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.74.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

