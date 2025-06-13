Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Has $1.11 Million Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $130.57. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $150.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

