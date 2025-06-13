Net Worth Advisory Group Sells 516 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Net Worth Advisory Group lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 119,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 30,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV opened at $33.06 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

