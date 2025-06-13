Insider Selling: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Major Shareholder Sells 750,000 Shares of Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,890,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,231,931.20. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 19th, J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 1,560,700 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $8,365,352.00.

On Monday, May 12th, J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 47,039 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $269,063.08.

On Tuesday, April 1st, J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 5,580 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $31,415.40.

On Monday, March 24th, J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 268 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $1,508.84.

On Tuesday, March 18th, J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 61,564 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $339,217.64.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.03. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.19.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 533,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 177,856 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,992,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 205,023 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AVAH. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

