Insider Selling: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Major Shareholder Sells 750,000 Shares of Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,890,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,231,931.20. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 19th, J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 1,560,700 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $8,365,352.00.
- On Monday, May 12th, J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 47,039 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $269,063.08.
- On Tuesday, April 1st, J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 5,580 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $31,415.40.
- On Monday, March 24th, J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 268 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $1,508.84.
- On Tuesday, March 18th, J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 61,564 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $339,217.64.
Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.03. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.19.
Several brokerages have commented on AVAH. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
