Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Up 537.2% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a growth of 537.2% from the May 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMS stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $23.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

