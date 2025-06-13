Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Up 537.2% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a growth of 537.2% from the May 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMS stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $23.72.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Fastenal Stock After Split: Poised for 5 More Years of Gains
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Gold and Commodities: Is the Bull Case Gaining Momentum?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.