RMR Wealth Builders Reduces Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $50.89 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

