Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Buys 39,650 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 701.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,650 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

