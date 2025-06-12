PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,560 ($21.15) and last traded at GBX 1,552 ($21.04), with a volume of 3779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,530 ($20.74).
PPHE Hotel Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,359.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,320.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £657.75 million, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.11.
About PPHE Hotel Group
Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises1 hospitality real estate.
