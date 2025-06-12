PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,560 ($21.15) and last traded at GBX 1,552 ($21.04), with a volume of 3779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,530 ($20.74).

PPHE Hotel Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,359.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,320.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £657.75 million, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.11.

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £2.2 billion portfolio, valued as at December 2024 by Savills and Zagreb nekretnine Ltd (ZANE), of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe.

Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises1 hospitality real estate.

