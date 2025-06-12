Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,378,794,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Amphenol by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837,407 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 619.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,130,000 after buying an additional 6,039,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,256,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,975,000 after buying an additional 3,933,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,790 shares in the company, valued at $41,307,159.70. The trade was a 38.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $10,115,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.66. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $94.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

