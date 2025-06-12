Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,054 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Marriott International by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $266.06 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,832.04. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

