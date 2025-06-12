McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $101.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.33. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

